Gardai investigate felling of trees at Lough Rusheen Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating the felling of almost 40 trees at Lough Rusheen Park off the Barna Road.

Independent city councillor Donal Lyons received reports of the incident on Sunday in which he says 37 saplings and more mature trees were hacked down.

He says the trees were cut on city council owned land and an urgent investigation is now needed.

The Garda scenes of crime team has examined the area and CCTV is also being assessed.

Two other incidents of tree felling in the Salthill area have been investigated by city officials and Gardai in recent months.

Councillor Lyons says it’s devastating for the area to see such a beautiful amenity area destroyed.