Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have launched an investigation after burglars broke into a house in Kinvara while an elderly couple were inside.

Two men forced their way into the house at 9.30 last night, while the couple were watching TV.

The raiders subsequently searched the house and seized a quantity of cash.

Gardai say the couple did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gort Gardai at 091 636 400.