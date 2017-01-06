15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

gbfm-news-garda

Gardai investigate burglaries in Spiddal and Moycullen

By GBFM News
January 6, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries on the west side of the city in the early hours of today.

A house was broken into at Seanagurrane while a second home was burgled a short time later during a second incident.

Around 5 o’ clock this morning, intruders damaged the window of a home while trying to gain entry at Shanngurrane, Spiddal.

The occupants of the home disturbed the culprits who fled the scene empty-handed.

A blue BMW X5 was found crashed by the side of the road a short distance away around the same time.

In a separate incident at Loughwell, Moycullen a home was broken into around 7 o’ clock this morning.

Cash, phones and a grey BMW were stolen.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that both crimes may be linked.

They’re appealing to anyone who may have been travelling between Spiddal and Moycullen in the early hours of today and who may have seen a suspicious blue BMW X5 to contact them.

They’re especially eager to speak to taxi-drivers or delivery drivers who may have been returning from shift work and could have seen something.

Gardaí in Salthill can be contacted at 091 51 42 70.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Newly agreed Aran Island air service contract faces problems
news-air-plane-airplane-aran-island-low-aer-arann
January 6, 2017
Newly agreed Aran Island air service contract faces problems
gbfm-news-garda-car
January 6, 2017
Concern over lack of access to PULSE system at rural Galway Garda stations
homeless-news
January 6, 2017
NAMA defends response to Galway homelessness

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-post-primary-schools
January 6, 2017
Connacht Council Confirm Post Primary Schools Senior A And B Football Championship Fixtures
tuam-ac-road-race
January 6, 2017
Tuam Athletics Club Hosts Annual 8K On January 15th
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK