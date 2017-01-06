Gardai investigate burglaries in Spiddal and Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries on the west side of the city in the early hours of today.

A house was broken into at Seanagurrane while a second home was burgled a short time later during a second incident.

Around 5 o’ clock this morning, intruders damaged the window of a home while trying to gain entry at Shanngurrane, Spiddal.

The occupants of the home disturbed the culprits who fled the scene empty-handed.

A blue BMW X5 was found crashed by the side of the road a short distance away around the same time.

In a separate incident at Loughwell, Moycullen a home was broken into around 7 o’ clock this morning.

Cash, phones and a grey BMW were stolen.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that both crimes may be linked.

They’re appealing to anyone who may have been travelling between Spiddal and Moycullen in the early hours of today and who may have seen a suspicious blue BMW X5 to contact them.

They’re especially eager to speak to taxi-drivers or delivery drivers who may have been returning from shift work and could have seen something.

Gardaí in Salthill can be contacted at 091 51 42 70.