Gardai investigate break in at Colaiste Baile Chlair

By GBFM News
May 11, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore gardaí assisted by the Detective branch of Millstreet garda station are investigating a burglary at Colaiste Baile Chláir in Claregalway overnight.

The break-in at the second level school, based in Claregalway Corporate Park, happened between 2a.m and 3.30a.m.

A sum of cash and cheques made payable to the school were taken from an office during the raid.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify the culprit or culprits and are carrying out enquiries in the area.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Claregalway Corporate Park or Lakeview area between 1.30 and 4a.m is asked to contact Oranmore garda station on 091 38 80 30

Galway Bay FM News Desk
