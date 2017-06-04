Gardai investigate after body washed up in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating after the body of a man was discovered washed up along the prom in Salthill this morning.

The man was discovered by a member of the public at Palmer’s Rock, just a short distance from Salthill Garda Station, at around 10am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the body has been removed to University Hospital Galway.

Gardai say they’re investigating the discovery and will not be releasing further information until the man’s family have been informed.