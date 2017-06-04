15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Gardai investigate after body washed up in Salthill

By GBFM News
June 4, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating after the body of a man was discovered washed up along the prom in Salthill this morning.

The man was discovered by a member of the public at Palmer’s Rock, just a short distance from Salthill Garda Station, at around 10am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the body has been removed to University Hospital Galway.

Gardai say they’re investigating the discovery and will not be releasing further information until the man’s family have been informed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Kiltiernan flood works to begin in September
June 4, 2017
Kiltiernan flood works to begin in September
June 4, 2017
80 million euro increase in City Council assets
June 3, 2017
Progress on three major city sports facilities

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 3, 2017
Neville Wears Prada and Dough Bros win Five For Lives In Salthill Park
June 3, 2017
County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Latest Scores
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK