The Wagon Wheel

Gardai investigate alleged serious sexual assault in city

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 9:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are investigating an alleged serious sexual assault in the city in the early hours of yesterday.

A woman was walking alone at College Road near City Hall between 2.30a.m and 3.30.am when she was attacked by a man.

The woman alerted gardaí and was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Clinic.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV in the area and will be conducting house to house enquiries in relation to the alleged serious assault at College Road.

Meanwhile,

Gardaí in Tuam are conducting enquiries into an alleged serious sexual assault in Glenamaddy at the weekend.

A young woman was alleged assaulted at the old cemetery at Church Road between midnight and 1am on Sunday.

She was taken to the CASATS unit for treatment and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information about the alleged assault in Glenamaddy to contact Tuam garda station at 093 24 202.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
