Gardai to implement traffic plans as huge crowds expected again in Oranmore for funeral of Tony Keady

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are to implement traffic plans in Oranmore today as huge crowds are expected for the funeral of Galway hurling icon Tony Keady.

There were severe traffic delays and lengthy queues yesterday as up to 15 thousand people flocked to the village to attend the reposal of the hurling legend.

Among the mourners were hurlers and GAA players from all over Ireland – including the Tipperary team which battled Galway for the all-Ireland crown in the 1980s.

Oranmore almost came to a standstill yesterday as the resposal of Tony Keady, long regarded as one of the finest hurlers to ever wear the maroon jersey, got underway.

The village was awash with county flags as people began queuing from mid-day and continued to arrive in a seemingly endless stream to pay their respects to the hurling legend.

Manager Michael ‘Babs’ Keating and his Tipperary squad, who battled Tony so fiercely in the all-Ireland rivalries of the 1980s, travelled to Oranmore pay their respects to the iconic hurler.

Also in attendance were dozens of Tony’s former Galway and Killimordaly teammates – as well as the Galway senior and minor squads, who privately paid their respects before members of the public arrived.

The Killimordaly native passed away at UHG on Wednesday night following a sudden illness.

The 53 year old lived at Frenchfort just several kilometers outside the village and worked as a caretaker at Calasanctius College, where he was heavily involved in coaching.

He’s survived by his wife Margaret and their four children.

The double All-Ireland winner and All Star played hurling with his local club Killimordaly, and was a member of the Galway senior inter-county team in the 1980s and 1990s.

He has been remembered in recent days as a true legend of Galway hurling for his dominance of the half-back line and for his larger than life personality.

Requiem Mass will take place this afternoon at 2, after which Tony will be laid to rest in Renville Cemetery.

Heavy traffic and huge crowds are again expected today, and Gardai and GAA stewards will be on-site to direct traffic.

The public are asked to avoid the Maree Road to Renville and Renville Park areas between 3-5pm today to facilitate the Funeral.

The Keady family has requested that instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation.