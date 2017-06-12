Gardai hunt for car involved in aggravated burglary in Roscahill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary this afternoon in Roscahill.

Gardaí are actively searching for a car which they believe may have been involved in the incident, which happened at a private house at around 4pm.

One man was in the house at the time, and received minor injuries.

The car Gardaí are searching for is a silver Honda Accord, registration number 05-LS-3644, and was last seen heading towards Galway city.

One of the car’s back windows is broken.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen the car this afternoon to call Mill Street at 091-538000.