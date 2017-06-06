15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Gardai give strong message of support for city’s Muslim community following mosque attack

By GBFM News
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 12:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are telling the public that members of the city’s Muslim community are ‘not your enemies.’

The Imam of Galway’s Maryam mosque says members have been left terrified after rocks were smashed through the windows of the Ballybrit building during a prayer session last night.

The Imam of the mosque on the Old Monivea Road claims it was vandalised in revenge for the London attacks.

The attack took place at approximately 11.20 last night while an evening prayer session was taking place.

Up to 100 members of the mosque community were present at the time of the incident, but no-one was injured.

The attack has been captured on CCTV, and Gardaí are investigating.

Ibrahim Noonan says there’s no doubt it was deliberate.

Sergeant Peadar Ryan of the Galway Garda division says Galway’s Muslim community did not deserve to be targetted, and the Gardaí are determined to find those responsible.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gaeltacht Minister to meet Aran Islanders over ferry services
June 6, 2017
Gaeltacht Minister to meet Aran Islanders over ferry services
June 6, 2017
Galway Muslim community terrified after attack on city mosque
June 6, 2017
Discovery of Inverin man’s body in Salthill not thought to be suspicious

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 6, 2017
Galway Community Games Results
June 6, 2017
Outstanding Performances By Galway Showjumper at Mullingar Two Star Event
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK