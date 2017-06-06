Gardai give strong message of support for city’s Muslim community following mosque attack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are telling the public that members of the city’s Muslim community are ‘not your enemies.’

The Imam of Galway’s Maryam mosque says members have been left terrified after rocks were smashed through the windows of the Ballybrit building during a prayer session last night.

The Imam of the mosque on the Old Monivea Road claims it was vandalised in revenge for the London attacks.

The attack took place at approximately 11.20 last night while an evening prayer session was taking place.

Up to 100 members of the mosque community were present at the time of the incident, but no-one was injured.

The attack has been captured on CCTV, and Gardaí are investigating.

Ibrahim Noonan says there’s no doubt it was deliberate.

Sergeant Peadar Ryan of the Galway Garda division says Galway’s Muslim community did not deserve to be targetted, and the Gardaí are determined to find those responsible.