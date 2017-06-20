15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai follow definite line of inquiry following Rosscahill aggravated burglary

By GBFM News
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 11:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry following an aggravated burglary in Rosscahill last week.

An 88 year old man received minor injuries when three men broke into the house where he lived alone at around 4pm last Monday.

The men fled following a struggle with a relative of the homeowner who arrived on the scene.

Gardai have since gathered CCTV evidence from the area which is now being analysed.

It’s understood detectives are following a definite line of inquiry.

Anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720.

June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
