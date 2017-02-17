15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-garda

Gardai follow definite line of inquiry following illegal felling of trees at Lough Rusheen Park

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry as part of their investigation into the illegal felling of trees at Lough Rusheen Park off the Barna Road.

The incident in which 37 saplings and more mature trees were cut down, took place at some point between February 12th and 14th.

The Garda scenes of crime team examined the area and gathered CCTV evidence earlier this week.

Investigators are now seeking information from members of the public who may have been walking in the nearby prom area leading to the nearby caravan park in the days leading up to the incident.

Two other incidents of tree felling in the Salthill area have been investigated by city officials and Gardai in recent months.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
