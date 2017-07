Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are examining CCTV footage following a hit and run incident in the city.

A man in his early thirties was injured when he was struck by a beige coloured car at the junction of Forster Street and College Road at around 7.20 yesterday morning.

The driver of the car failed to stop, and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with a broken leg.

Gardaí at Mill Street are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 091-538000.