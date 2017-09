Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gardaí, emergency services and contractors involved in the Gort to Tuam motorway are this afternoon preparing to open the new route to the public.

The 57km toll-free route was officially opened by Transport Minister Shane Ross today.

The motorway intersects with the existing M6 motorway at Rathmorrissey.

It’ll be opened to traffic on a rolling basis throughout the afternoon, and will be fully open by around 6 this evening.