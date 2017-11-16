15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Gardai conduct house to house inquiries in Newcastle area of city in effort to identify missing man

By GBFM News
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are this evening focusing their efforts in the Newcastle area of the city to identify a young man missing since Tuesday

The man entered the water near Quincentenary Bridge at around 9.30 on Tuesday morning

A multi-agency rescue was launched immediately but the man has not yet been found

The Oranmore Maree search unit today joined the search effort, and combed the Oranmore coastline

All searches will resume in the morning

Gardai are appealing for people to check in on housemates and friends, and are this evening conducting house to house enquiries in the Snipe Lawn area.

The missing man is described as being of average build and height, wearing a light windbreaker with dark tracksuit bottoms and a grey cap

They are also studying CCTV from businesses in the area as it’s understood the young man cycled from the Newcastle direction, in the wrong direction along Quincentenary Bridge on a black and red mountain bike, pictured above

Any information on the missing man’s identity would be welcomed by Galway Gardai at 091 538000, that’s a Galway number 538000

