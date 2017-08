Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a man in the Kinvara area and are looking for the public’s help in locating him.

They’re anxious to speak to the driver of a silver BMW X1 SUV, with registration number 171-D-20 882.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have seen this car today to contact Gort garda station on 091 63 64 00.