Galway Bay fm newsroom -Emergency services attended a crash in Oranmore in the past hour.

The three-car collision happened around 8.15a.m close to the railway crossing, near the entrance to Deerpark Industrial Estate on the Claregalway Road.

Gardaí and ambulances attended at the scene, but it’s understood there are no reports of serious injury.

Gardaí have since cleared the scene of the collision.