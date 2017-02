Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are to carry out forensic tests today following the discovery of a highly sophisticated grow house in Corr Na Mona, Connemara.

The house located at Farnaght was discovered last night (06/02) as part of a wider investigation.

The plants, at a mature stage of growth, have an estimated street value of €450,000.

Dry cannabis was also discovered subject to analysis.

The house is sealed off today for a forensic technical examination.