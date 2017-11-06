15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai called to NUI Galway 7 times in three years over student drinking

By GBFM News
November 6, 2017

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí were called to NUI Galway seven times between 2014 and early 2017 after student drinking got out of hand.

According to a nationwide study by the Irish Times, there were six male students and two female students involved in the incidents.

Irish universities all have a discipline code that students are asked to read within their first few weeks.

These codes cover topics including sexual harassment, violence, bullying, cheating, and smoking.

In serious cases, students can be expelled from university for breaking the rules.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
