The Home Run

Gardai called to City Hall as protestors attempt to enter chamber

By GBFM News
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have been called to City Hall this afternoon where demonstrators are attempting to enter the chamber as councillors hold a private meeting.

Galway Traveller Movement is leading a protest at City Hall over feared evictions at the Cúl Trá halting site in Salthill.

There are up to 16 families living at the site, which was originally built for six and city officials have raised serious health and safety concerns.

A number of protestors from the 40 strong group have entered the lobby of City Hall where they are using a loud speaker calling on the CEO Brendan McGrath to address the gathering.

Some also managed to enter the chamber in the last few minutes but were asked to leave following heated exchanges.

Up to 10 Gardai are now monitoring the scene.

A separate second protest group also assembled outside City Hall earlier this afternoon as the councillors attended a private meeting where they received a presentation from Galway Rowing Club.

The demonstrators were calling on councillors to rethink a proposal for an access route to a new housing development at Dun na Mara in Renmore.

Residents says the planned access route would increase the traffic in an already congested cul-de-sac.

They argue this is unnecessary when multiple viable access points to the site exist via Renmore Road.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Travellers plan City Hall protest over evictions at Cúl Trá site

