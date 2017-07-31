Gardaí ask motorists to follow strategic Races traffic plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A comprehensive traffic management plan will kick in this afternoon for the 2017 Galway Races festival which gets underway today.

Gardaí are advising motorists to expect delays on all routes into the city from this lunchtime as thousands of punters descend on Ballybrit.

Traffic coming from the N6 Old Dublin road or from the Limerick, Ennis Gort area will follow the BLUE ROUTE.

Motorists using this route will use the Avenue entrance by following the BLUE ROUTE signs starting at the Carrowmoneash Rounabout at the Maldron Hotel, Oranmore – taking the third exit towards Carnmore Cross.

Traffic travelling into Galway on the M6 motorway should take exit 19 (Oranmore) and follow the BLUE Avenue entrance signs.

At Carnmore Cross, traffic from R339 (Monivea Rd) will join the BLUE route.

Drivers on the N17 (Tuam / Sligo Road) who wish to use the Avenue Entrance are advised to turn up the hill at Killeen Cross and join the Blue Route entrance at the Avenue.

This is NO access to the Avenue (BLUE Entrance) from the N6 eastbound (Dublin road) during road closed times.

To access tunnel entrance, motorists should follow the RED ROUTE signs.

Traffic coming from the N6 Old Dublin Road and N18 from Limerick, Ennis or Gort will follow the RED ROUTE signs from Carrowmoneash Roundabout, Oranmore.

Take 2nd Exit and continue along the old N6 to the Martin Roundabout at Galway Clinic, and proceed to Coolagh Rounabout at the end of the motorway.

At the traffic lights at Briarhill, there will be NO right rurn to Monivea Road or Avenue entrance.

All traffic will be directed to Tunnel entrance and Galway City direction.

All race traffic should remain in the right-hand lane after the Briarhill junction

Traffic coming from the Sligo or Tuam areas on the N17 southbound will use the GREEN ROUTE.

The Green Entrance accesses the race course at the hill at Two Mile Ditch near Kenny Motors.

Traffic from the N84 Headford Road will join the N17 Tuam/Sligo road and access the Race Course along the BLUE ROUTE via the hill at Two Mile Ditch near Kenny Motors, or alternatively at the Green entrance at Two Mile Ditch.

Traffic from the city and Connemara can access any of the entrances via Bothar na dTreabh, Tuam Road or the N17.

Meanwhile, the designated taxi entrance is along the GREEN ROUTE on the N17, turning right up the hill near Two Mile Ditch.

A taxi-only lane is located at the top of the hill allowing taxis to proceed to The “B” entrance.

Taxis then exit back along designated taxi route to the Tuam Road N17 at Kenny Motors.

And a reminder full live coverage of every race live on Galway Bay fm between now and Sunday.