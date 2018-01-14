Gardai appeal for witnesses following Moycullen robbery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Moycullen village.

It’s understood raiders made their way into John Mulholland bookmakers at around 7.45 last evening and stole a quantity of cash.

It’s believed a number of members of the public would have witnessed the incident – and Gardai are appealing for them to come forward.

They’re also seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been passing through Moycullen at the time, who have dash cams installed in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station at 091-514720 or any Garda Station.