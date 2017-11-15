15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai advise public to avoid Woodquay area as search dogs to be drafted in

By GBFM News
November 15, 2017

Time posted: 9:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A search is resuming this morning (15/11) for a man who’s feared to have entered the water in the city.

Gardaí are drafting in specialist dogs to the Woodquay area in the next half hour (9.30am) in a bid to locate the missing man.

The public are advised by Gardaí to avoid the Woodquay area if possible this morning so as not to interefere with the canines’ scent tracking.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30 yesterday morning after reports that a man had entered the River Corrib at Quincentenary Bridge.

Galway Lifeboat, gardaí, fire service and ambulance crews are all involved in the operation.

They’re joined by the Coastguard’s Costello Lifeboat and the Civil Defence.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
November 15, 2017
November 15, 2017
November 15, 2017
