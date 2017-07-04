Garda from Woodford awarded 30 thousand euro compensation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A garda and former hurler from Galway has been awarded 30 thousand euro compensation after he was injured by a ‘getaway’ car in July 2011.

33-year-old, Kevin Hooban from Looscaun in Woodford told a court case against the Minister for Public Expenditure that a car he had attempted to stop had run over his leg.

The incident took place in July 2011 as a driver and passenger in a car attempted to get away.

Garda Hooban and a colleague had seen the car hit a footpath and camera lamp-post in Ennis Co. Clare.

When he approached the car, it reversed into a jeep.

He and his colleague stood in front of the car, shouting for the driver to stop, but after hitting two more cars, the driver drove towards the gardaí.

The car was driven over Garda Hooban’s left leg and ankle.

He told the court he was taken to Ennis General Hospital for x-rays on a crush injury and as a result has been unable to resume playing for Tommie Larkins hurling club, of which he had been a member from the age of 8.

While he has since returned to senior club hurling he says he has not returned to the same standard hurling that he has reached prior to the car incident.

According to Independent.ie, Justice Bernard Barton awarded Kevin Hooban 30 thousand euro compensation.