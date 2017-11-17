15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Garda warning after elderly Mervue resident targetted by bogus workmen

By GBFM News
November 17, 2017

Time posted: 3:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are issuing a stark warning after an elderly Mervue resident was targetted by bogus workmen.

Gardaí at Mill Street say in recent weeks, they’ve received reports of men calling randomly to homes, offering to do works such as gutter cleaning or tarmac for cash.

In one case currently being investigated, an elderly Mervue resident handed over cash for a job, but the workmen never returned to do the job.

Gardaí are warning householders to ask for ID from people who call to their homes, and only use registered service providers where possible.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Wednesday – Live from Peter Murphy Electrical, Westside Shopping Centre
Concerns over funding for equipment at Ballinfoile Centre
November 17, 2017
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh awarded honorary fellowship by GMIT
November 17, 2017
Crowds gather in city for official switching on of Christmas lights
November 17, 2017
Concerns over funding for equipment at Ballinfoile Centre

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 17, 2017
Maigh Cuilinn On Verge Of All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final
November 17, 2017
Tuam/Cortoon Aim For All-Ireland Junior Club Final Place
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK