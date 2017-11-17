Garda warning after elderly Mervue resident targetted by bogus workmen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are issuing a stark warning after an elderly Mervue resident was targetted by bogus workmen.

Gardaí at Mill Street say in recent weeks, they’ve received reports of men calling randomly to homes, offering to do works such as gutter cleaning or tarmac for cash.

In one case currently being investigated, an elderly Mervue resident handed over cash for a job, but the workmen never returned to do the job.

Gardaí are warning householders to ask for ID from people who call to their homes, and only use registered service providers where possible.