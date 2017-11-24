15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Garda safety warning due to malfunction at Gort level crossings

By GBFM News
November 24, 2017

Time posted: 11:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Gort are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution in the South Galway region today due to dangerous road conditions.

Following a series of overnight lightning strikes, power cuts have led to the malfunction of the level crossings at Ardrahan and Kiltartan.

Gort Gardaí say the motorway between Gort and Limerick remains in a treacherous condition today following snow showers and freezing temperatures.

A number of collisions have already been reported on the route this morning.

Meanwhile, almost 800 South Galway residents are without power today following a series of lightning strikes.

780 homes and businesses are without electricity in Kinvara, Gort, Craughwell and the surrounding regions.

ESB crews are working on the faults, but say it could be afternoon before power is fully restored.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from fallen wires, which pose a serious risk to safety.

Householders in Kinvara are also without water today due to a power outage at the area’s pumping station.

The County Council and Irish Water are working to resolve the issue.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Water Disruption – Kinvara
Fisherman who died in Galway Bay named locally
November 24, 2017
December deadline for potential promoters of marine park in Connemara
November 24, 2017
Fisherman who died in Galway Bay named locally
November 24, 2017
800 South Galway residents without power following lightning strikes

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 24, 2017
Paul Giblin Rowing Award presented to Georgina Deane
November 23, 2017
Báireoirí Na Gaillimhe to honour players of the 50’s and 60’s in Loughrea
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK