Garda safety warning due to malfunction at Gort level crossings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Gort are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution in the South Galway region today due to dangerous road conditions.

Following a series of overnight lightning strikes, power cuts have led to the malfunction of the level crossings at Ardrahan and Kiltartan.

Gort Gardaí say the motorway between Gort and Limerick remains in a treacherous condition today following snow showers and freezing temperatures.

A number of collisions have already been reported on the route this morning.

Meanwhile, almost 800 South Galway residents are without power today following a series of lightning strikes.

780 homes and businesses are without electricity in Kinvara, Gort, Craughwell and the surrounding regions.

ESB crews are working on the faults, but say it could be afternoon before power is fully restored.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from fallen wires, which pose a serious risk to safety.

Householders in Kinvara are also without water today due to a power outage at the area’s pumping station.

The County Council and Irish Water are working to resolve the issue.