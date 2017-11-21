15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Garda operation at house in Woodquay stood down and occupant receiving medical treatment

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 8:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The day long Garda operation at a house in Woodquay in the city has been stood down

The sole occupant, a man, has been removed safely from the building and is now receiving receiving medical treatment at University Hospital Galway

Locals at the scene told Galway Bay fm news that they understood that a man barricaded himself inside the house at around midday today

A barricade spanning around 200 meters has been in place all day although no nearby houses were evacuated

Armed and uniformed Gardai entered the house just before 7pm, and after a period of time safely removed the man who is now being treated at UHG

Galway Bay FM News Desk
