Garda Chief says no evidence for disciplinary action over Galway breath tests

By GBFM News
December 6, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division says he has personally reviewed more than a hundred recordings relating to breath tests in the division.

The review was undertaken in light of the fake breath test scandal which revealed that figures for breath tests had been inflated by up to 2 million across the country.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley listened to 108 recordings which the Assistant Garda Commissioner flagged for the Galway division.

He told a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week that he did not find any evidence for disciplinary or courts action.

The Chief Super said he recognised a weakness in the draeger system for recording the presence of alcohol on someone’s breath back in 2014.

He began to implement a more precise system in Galway back then, prior to the scandal regarding breath tests emerging.

Councillor Padraig Conneely said the public want answers and he finds it ‘incredible’ that the Chief Super could not indicate if any fake breath tests happened in Galway.

More than a thousand alcohol checkpoints have been carried out in the city in the first ten months of this year.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says he carried out a thorough investigation into the breath test incidents in Galway.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
