Garda chief to consider more resources for Ballybane area

By GBFM News
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 8:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division has committed to exploring the possibility of putting more resources into the Ballybane area.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week. (4/12)

Members expressed concern over what they describe as a small group of young people who ‘are holding the area to ransom’.

Gardaí have already increased patrols of the Ballybane area in recent weeks following reports that a group of youths were throwing missiles and rocks at passing cars and delivery vans.

JPC Chairperson, Councillor Mike Cubbard told gardaí that patrols in cars are not enough and that gardaí need to get out of the car and do patrols on foot.

JPC member Joe Loughnane said he was concerned that the message coming from the committee was to criminalise young people which would be a ‘backward’ approach.

Fellow committee member Tommy Flaherty said that he was worked with some of the young people and has seen that many of them are ‘abusing the system.’

Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division, Tom Curley says he plans to put more resources into areas such as Ballybane as soon as he can.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
