15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Garda appeal for information on man missing from the city

By GBFM News
August 15, 2017

Time posted: 3:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John ‘Jack’ Ryan, who is missing from the city.

John was last seen on Sunday, but Gardaí believe that he may have since travelled to Dublin.

He is described as being 6’3’’ in height, thin build with grey wavy hair receding at the front.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091-538000.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Under 16 Camogie Team Named To Face Cork In All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 15, 2017
Salthill native hopes to replace Michael D Higgins as President
August 15, 2017
Galway-Roscommon TD asks Taoiseach to act on pensioner pledges
August 15, 2017
Go ahead for expansion at Portumna childcare facility

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 15, 2017
Galway Under 16 Camogie Team Named To Face Cork In All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 15, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK