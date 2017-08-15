Garda appeal for information on man missing from the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John ‘Jack’ Ryan, who is missing from the city.

John was last seen on Sunday, but Gardaí believe that he may have since travelled to Dublin.

He is described as being 6’3’’ in height, thin build with grey wavy hair receding at the front.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091-538000.