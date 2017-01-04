15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galwegians Welcome World Champions for Exhibition

By Sport GBFM
January 4, 2017

This Saturday the 7th of January, the Sunday’s Well Rebels will travel from Cork to play an exhibition game with Galwegians. The Sunday’s Well Rebels are Ireland’s only Mixed Ability Rugby Team. Mixed Ability Rugby is regular contact rugby played by people both with and without disabilities and played under World Rugby Rules.

Sundays Well Rebels were formed in Cork in 2014. In 2015 they became World Champions at the Inaugural Mixed Ability World Rugby Tournament in Bradford, England. They beat off competition from teams from Scotland, England and France.

Team co-coordinator and Galway man himself, Alan Craughwell is delighted with the chance to showcase Mixed Ability Rugby  to the people of Galway. “Even though we are currently the only Mixed Ability team in the country, there is huge interest in what we do. We felt that one of the best ways to spread the message of what the sport involves is to play rugby and we are thrilled with the chance to come to Galway and face Galwegians 3rd Team this weekend.”

Alan encourages anyone who played rugby or is still involved, or anyone who has a disability and may like to play rugby to come along on Saturday. “So many people who would have played rugby in the past and who may be now retired or left the game have been delighted to find that Mixed Ability Rugby is a great path back to playing at a social level and also giving back to both the sport and their community. It would be fantastic if there was another Mixed Ability Team set up in the West.”

The game takes place in Crowley Park this Saturday the 7th of January and all are very welcome. For more information on Mixed Ability Rugby – the Rebels can be found on Facebook on https://www.facebook.com/sundayswellrebels

January 4, 2017
Almost 50 percent decrease in number of Galway Garda reserves
January 4, 2017
Call for improved fire safety for remote Galway homes

