FYI Galway

Galwegians fail to make an impact on Ireland’s attractive accent list

By GBFM News
August 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galwegians have failed to make an impact in a new list of Ireland’s sexiest accents.

Lovin.ie asked its Twitter followers to vote for the county with the most attractive accent.

Overall Northern counties featured strongly with Donegal and Down also making the top 5 along with Kildare and Limerick.

Out of the 32 counties, Galway came in 25th, with the accent deemed by some to be ‘just a bit neutral.’

Laois was voted Ireland’s least attractive accent – followed closely by Louth and Longford.

