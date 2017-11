Galwegians Edel McMahon has been named as one of Seven Irish players confirmed on the first ever Womens Barbarians Squad to face Munster. Joining Edel and the already-announced Fiona Coughlan in the panel for this month’s test are Tania Rosser, Ailis Egan, Maz Reilly, Nora Stapleton and Jackie Shiels.

Edel Spoke To John Mulligan Live On FYI Galway

The Babas play Munster at Thomond Park on Friday week.