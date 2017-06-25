Galway’s Tyrur Shay Qualified For English Greyhound Derby Final

Galway owned and trained Tyrur Sugar Ray has qualified for the final of the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby following his second placed finish in the semi-final last night. There will be only two Irish trained dogs in the final six with Clares Rocket trained by Graham Holland winning the second Semi-Final. The draw for the final has Clare’s Rocket drawn in three and Tyrur Shay drawn in five.

Owner and Trainer PJ Fahy spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/PJ%20FAHY%20POST%20DERBY%20SEMI-FINAL.mp3