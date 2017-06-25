15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway’s Tyrur Shay Qualified For English Greyhound Derby Final

By Sport GBFM
June 25, 2017

Time posted: 6:53 pm

Galway owned and trained Tyrur Sugar Ray has qualified for the final of the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby following his second placed finish in the semi-final last night. There will be only two Irish trained dogs in the final six with Clares Rocket trained by Graham Holland winning the second Semi-Final. The draw for the final has Clare’s Rocket drawn in three and Tyrur Shay drawn in five.

Owner and Trainer PJ Fahy spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/PJ%20FAHY%20POST%20DERBY%20SEMI-FINAL.mp3

