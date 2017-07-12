Galway’s top Dáil speakers revealed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s top Dáil speakers have been revealed.

There are 11 TD’s across the Galway West, Galway East and Galway-Roscommon constituencies – and the region boasts some of the best as well as the worst speaking times in the country.

The results are from an analysis of website Kildare Street, an online database of everything said in the Oireachtas.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eugene Murphy is the top Dáil speaker among the 3 constituencies – speaking 225 times in the chamber so far this year.

That’s significantly above the national average of 85 contributions – but partly explained by his role as leas-cheann comhairle.

He’s followed by Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly, who’s made 184 contributions to date – over double the average speaking rate.

Trailing significantly behind but still ahead of the average, Fianna Fail’s Anne Rabbitte, has spoken 89 times in the chamber in the past six months.

The first to drop under the average is her party colleague Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who has contributed to the chamber 69 times to date.

Next is Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who has spoken 66 times, followed closely by Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne, at 64.

Independent Minister Denis Naughten has made 56 contributions so far this year – while Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton has spoken 45 times.

Falling considerably behind is Independent Deputy Noel Grealish, with just 30 contributions – almost a third of the national average.

Next is Independent TD and former OPW Minister Sean Canney, who spoke 23 times in the Dáil this year.

Occupying last place is Fine Gael’s Ciaran Cannon, who has made just 14 contributions to date – less than a quarter of the national average and one of the lowest figures in the country.