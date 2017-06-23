Galway’s Tony Keady to host Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour at Croke Park

Legendary tribesman to relive magical memories

Former Hurler of the Year and Galway legend, Tony Keady, will play host to the first of this summer’s Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tours at Croke Park on the eve of this year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final, on Saturday, July 1st at 2pm. The Killimordaly club man will join GAA Museum staff on a very special behind-the-scenes tour looking back on his illustrious career with the Tribesmen.

Tony won back-to-back All-Ireland titles with Galway in 1987 and 1988 during a seven-year inter-county hurling career. He also accumulated two National League titles and was named Texaco Hurler of the Year in 1988. A two-time All-Star, Tony also won an All-Ireland at U-21 level before joining the senior ranks.

Speaking ahead of the Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour Tony Keady said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Croke Park to relive some of my greatest memories. When you’re playing, you don’t tend to take a moment to reflect on the successes all that much, but as I look back now I realise how lucky I was to be part of such great teams. I’m excited to see some familiar faces and meet some of the fans at Croke Park on Saturday 1st July.”

Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tours offer GAA fans a unique chance to experience Croke Park from a player’s perspective. These special tours, first introduced in 2008, provide fans with an unforgettable opportunity to hear memories and anecdotes at first hand from their GAA heroes.

All Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tours include a trip to the GAA Museum, which is home to many exclusive exhibits, including the official GAA Hall of Fame and the new Imreoir to Bainisteoir exhibition, celebrating those who have won All-Ireland senior titles as player and then manager. Advance online booking for Tony Keady’s tour is essential as it is sure to sell out quickly. For booking and ticket information about the GAA legends for this summer’s tours, visit www.crokepark.ie/legends. Bord Gáis Energy customers can be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets for this tour and for all the tours across the summer, by signing up to the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club where regular competitions will take place.