Galway’s public representatives urged to support Connemara Greenway campaign

By GBFM News
October 21, 2017

Time posted: 5:46 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Oireachtas members are being urged to voice their support for the Connemara Greenway Campaign.

The Connemara Greenway Alliance says the proposed route from the city to Clifden will create huge social, economic and health benefits – but greater support is needed.

The Alliance is comprised of local businesses and NGOs, community groups, landowners and the Galway and Connemara Chambers of Commerce.

It’s now calling on all Galway TDs and Senators to show their support for the Greenway through words and actions that will help develop the vision into a reality.

The group says greenways are crucial to the regeneration of rural communities and the Connemara project would breath life into the region.

Spokesperson Tiarnan McCusker believes Galway’s politicians must make their voices heard to ensure the project becomes a reality.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Public urged to heed safety warnings as Storm Brian sweeps across Galway

