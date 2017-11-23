15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway’s local authorities slammed over failure to build social housing despite extensive land portfolio

November 23, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s local authorities are being slammed for failing to build any social housing this year – despite owning lands with the capacity for thousands of units.

Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says the record of both Galway City and County Council is beyond ‘abysmal’.

He says both local authorities have serviced land banks that could be used to provide two thousand social housing units across Galway.

However, they’re among 13 authorities nationwide that have not directly constructed any social units since the beginning of 2016.

A recent report shows that just three percent of the 1200 hectares owned by local authorities has been used for social housing.

Sinn Fein Senator O’ Clochartaigh says the lack of action is inexcusable.

