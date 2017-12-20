Galway’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures Announced

Galway will face Monaghan at home in their opening game of Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League following the announcement of the 2018 fixtures this afternoon. The game will be played on January the 28th.

Champions Cork will face old rivals Kerry in a big Munster derby in the opening round.

Elsewhere, TG4 All-Ireland senior winners Dublin will take on Ulster champions Donegal away from home in a mouth-watering Round 1 tie.

The opening round of fixtures across all four divisions are down for decision on Sunday, January 28, with 2017 TG4 All-Ireland senior runners-up Mayo at home to Westmeath.

In Division 2, Laois will have home advantage against Cavan, Clare host Sligo, TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary make the trip to Armagh, and Waterford visit Tyrone.

Looking ahead, big-city rivals Dublin and Cork are due to meet in Division 1 on February 11, while Mayo will have home advantage for a repeat of last September’s All-Ireland final against Dublin on February 25.

Cork defeated Donegal in May to claim a ninth Lidl NFL Division 1 title in ten seasons – and the two counties will meet again on March 4.

The LGFA is also in a position to announce a restructure of the TG4 championship format for the 2018 season.

The provincial championships will run off as normal but seedings for the new round-robin phase of the All-Ireland series will be based around performances in the provincial campaigns.

The TG4 All-Ireland championships will commence in July, with the All-Ireland finals moving back a week to Sunday, September 16.

Further details in relation to the TG4 championships will be announced in due course.

Lidl NFL – Fixtures 2018

Division 1

Rd 1 – Sun 28th January

Galway v Monaghan

Mayo v Westmeath

Kerry v Cork

Donegal v Dublin

Rd 2 – Sunday 4th February

Westmeath v Dublin

Kerry v Mayo

Cork v Monaghan

Donegal v Galway

Rd 3 – Sunday 11th February

Dublin v Cork

Galway v Mayo

Monaghan v Kerry

Westmeath v Donegal

Rd 4 – Sunday 25th February

Mayo v Dublin

Monaghan v Donegal

Cork v Westmeath

Kerry v Galway

Rd 5 – Sunday 4th March

Dublin v Kerry

Westmeath v Galway

Donegal v Cork

Mayo v Monaghan

Rd 6 – Sunday 25th March

Monaghan v Westmeath

Cork v Mayo

Dublin v Galway

Donegal v Kerry

* If Cork Camogie team reach the Div 1 Final it is on the 24th/25th March.

LGFA to accommodate camogie fixture where Cork Ladies are involved.

Rd 7 – Sunday 1st April

Kerry v Westmeath

Mayo v Donegal

Monaghan v Dublin

Galway v Cork

Playoff/Relegations 15th April

Semi Finals 21st/22nd April

Finals (Div 3 & 4) 5th May

Finals (Div 1 & 2) 6th May

* Games may change to the Saturday if the opportunity arises to play a double header with the GAA