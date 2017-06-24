Galway’s female agricultural workers urged to attend Claregalway meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Women across Galway involved in farming at all levels are being urged to attend an information meeting in Claregalway tomorrow.

The event is being hosted by West Women in Farming Ireland, a new representative body which aims to give a stronger voice to women in the agricultural sector.

The theme of tomorrow’s meeting is ‘Wine, Women and Wellies’ – and organisers say the event will bring women together in a social setting to discuss a range of serious topical issues.

They hope to assess and identity the needs of women across Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and Clare to design and roll-out a campaign of action.

The information meeting will take place at The Arches in Claregalway tomorrow evening at 7.

WWFI Chairperson Martina Calvey says women are under-represented in the agricultural sector and change is needed.