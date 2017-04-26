15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions

By Sport GBFM
April 26, 2017

Time posted: 4:19 pm

GALWAY school Coláiste Éinde came to Dublin on a mission today and they certainly accomplished it as they powered home to the SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup title with a dominant 26-44 point win over Mercy Mounthawk in the final.

Coláiste Éinde laid down a marker for what was to come early on, with a 41-27 point win over Crescent Comprehensive in the semi-final, with Kara McCleane and Lucy Hynes bagging 23 points of their side’s tally.

They kept their composure going into the final too, as a strong first quarter from Mounthawk, saw the Galway side trailing early on, before a buzzer beater from Ailbhe Lisa Hanney sent them into a narrow 11-12 lead – one they would not relinquish. They continued to impress in the second quarter and this is where the game was won for them as they outscored Mounthawk 21 points to 4, with Ava McCleane to the forefront on the scoring. Despite strong displays from Mounthawk’s Cora Savage, Lara Flynn and Roisin Long, Coláiste Éinde had the upper hand at the half time break, 15-33.

The pressure remained high on Mounthawk throughout the third quarter, with Coláiste Éinde maintaining their lead and pushed it out to 17-40 going into the last and despite a strong fourth quarter from the Mounthawk side, the damage had already been won and Coláiste Éinde were crowned champions on a final score of 26-44.

Games continue in the Arena tomorrow, with the Under 14 A Boys taking centre stage (fixtures below).

TEAM LISTS FOR FINAL:

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: Emily O’Brien, Cora Savage, Roisin Long, Jade Harkin, Erica O’Connor, Mimi King, Muire Kingston, Clodagh Murray, Dolapo Idowu, Rebecca Falvey, Lara Flynn, Katie Dwyer

Coláiste Éinde: Kara McCleane, Ava McCleane, Ellen Power, Ailbhe Lisa Hanney, Jane Roche, Lucy Hynes, Elena Davoren, Katie Beatty, Aoibhinn Walsh, Katie Dooley, Eva Hackett, Ella McGauran.

 

Detailed results – SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls 

 

Under 14 A Girls final

Mercy Mounthawk 26-44 Colaiste Einde

Top scorers Mercy Mounthawk: Mimi King 8, Cora Savage 8, Clodagh Murray 3

Top scorers Colaiste Einde: Kara McCleane 9, Ava McCleane 9, Ailbhe Lisa Hanney

Half time score: Mercy Mounthawk 15-33 Colaiste Einde

 

Under 14 A Girls semi-finals

Crescent Comprehensive 27-41 Colaiste Einde

Top scorers Crescent Comprehensive: Tara Nealon 7, Olivia Otisi 7, Sally Dickson 6

Top scorers Colaiste Einde: Kara McCleane 14, Lucy Hynes 9, Aiblhe Lisa Hanney 4, Aoibhinn Walsh 7

 

Under 14 A Girls semi-finals

Mercy Mounthawk 29-28 St Louis CS

Top scorers Mercy Mounthawk: Lara Flynn 11, Cora Savage 8, Emily O’Brien 4, Roisin Long 4

Top scorers St Louis: Hazel Finn 19, Sara Ruane 2, Lucy Brennan 2, Tara McCaffrey 2, Emma Jordan 2

Half time score: Mercy Mounthawk 6-16 St Louis CS

 

SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 Cup- Upcoming fixtures

Please note: The venue for all games is the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght

Thursday, April 27th

Under 14 A Boys semi-finals

Calasanctius College v Douglas Community School, 12pm, Court 1

St Joseph’s (The Bish) v Mercy Mounthawk, 12pm, Court 2

 

Under 14 A Boys final

Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2, 2.30pm 

 

EINDE TWO

