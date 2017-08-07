Galway Women Victorious over UCD Waves

Galway Womens FC 1 UCD Waves 0

Galway Women’s FC ran out 1-0 winners over UCD Waves on Saturday evening in Eamonn Deacy Park. The Galway Girls have turned EDP into a fortress recently grabbing 7 out of a possible 9 points in their last three games.

In an enthralling game Galway took the lead on 12 minutes. A Shauna Fox free kick seemed destined for Tessa Mullins and in an attempt to prevent this, an outstretched Chloe Mustaki inadvertently diverted past her own ‘keeper. Playing against the wind Galway had soaked up some earlier pressure but always looked dangerous on the counter attack. Player of the match, teenager Sadhbh Doyle, revealed in her first start as a winger and tormented the Waves defence. 22 minutes in a delightful ball from Méabh De Búrca released her down the left and she carried into the box. Her shot from an acute angle narrowly missed the back post and went wide.

On 56 minutes in a carbon copy run this time Doyle saw her shot saved by Erika Turner. 9 minutes later Doyle was unlucky with a double attempt. Having poked her first attempt through the legs of an advancing Turner she saw it cleared off the line by Róisín McGovern. Then Doyle was unlucky to blast the rebound wide when it seemed easier to score. Lucy Hannon, on her first appearance of the season then got on the end of a Fox through ball but her shot was easily gathered by Turner.

With the final whistle approaching Waves began pumping the ball long in an attempt to grab an equaliser. In the first minute of injury time the ball fell to Irish International Aine O’Gorman who struck a powerful show from 18 yards out and it was expertly saved by Tina Hughes in the Galway goal to guarantee the victory.

Both sides will meet again next month in the Continental Tyres WNL Shield final which is sure to be a cracker. In the meantime Galway are on the road this Saturday when they make the long trip to Ferrycarrig Park to take on Wexford Youths. Manager Billy Clery will be without World University Games bound Lisa Casserly and Shauna Fox as well as Rose of Tralee bound Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne. However having recently added to his squad he now had strength in depth. The key question that remains to be answered is if they can transfer their amazing home form to the road.