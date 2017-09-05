15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway winning hurlers overwhelmed by public support

By GBFM News
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 8:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The captain of Galway’s All-Ireland winning hurling team says the support from the public has been overwhelming.

Around 15 thousand supporters turned out in the maroon and white to greet their heroes on the first stop of their homecoming in Ballinasloe yesterday afternoon.

The civic welcome for the Minor and Senior All-Ireland hurling champions was hosted by Galway County Council.

More than 20 thousand people then flocked into Pearse Stadium in Salthill around 7p.m for the final stop of the homecoming.

It’s been 29 years since the Liam McCarthy cup was last won by Galway.

Mayor of Galway, Pearce Flannery greeted the teams on their arrival at Pearse Stadium and told the crowd that the city and county are very proud of their idols.

Captain of the Senior hurling team, David Burke, says the teams were blown away by the level of support they have received.

The event wrapped up with a special version of ‘The West’s Awake’ performed by Norrie Keane from Abbeyknockmoy.

