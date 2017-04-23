Galway Win All-Ireland Minor Camogie Title

GALWAY waltzed to their second All-Ireland Minor A Camogie title, producing a thunderous second-half performance in which they kept Clare scoreless on their way to a 4-14 to 0-6 victory at McDonagh Park, Nenagh.

Clare were the victims when the Galway last took the honours in 2010 after a replay and this loss is the Banner County’s fourth in a final since the introduction of the U18 grade in 2006.

After the game, Darren spoke to the Successful Galway Manager Lorraine Larkin

He also spoke to Galway captain Leanne Helebert and player of the match Leah Burke

ALL – IRELAND MINOR A CAMOGIE CHAMPIONS 2017 – GALWAY!