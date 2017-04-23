15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

GALWAY MINOR CAMOGIE TEAM 2017

Galway Win All-Ireland Minor Camogie Title

April 23, 2017

GALWAY waltzed to their second All-Ireland Minor A Camogie title, producing a thunderous second-half performance in which they kept Clare scoreless on their way to a 4-14 to 0-6 victory at McDonagh Park, Nenagh.

Clare were the victims when the Galway last took the honours in 2010 after a replay and this loss is the Banner County’s fourth in a final since the introduction of the U18 grade in 2006.

After the game, Darren spoke to the Successful Galway Manager Lorraine Larkin

 

He also spoke to Galway captain Leanne Helebert and player of the match Leah Burke

 

ALL – IRELAND MINOR A CAMOGIE CHAMPIONS 2017 – GALWAY!

