Galway WFC face UCD Waves in the final of the Continental Tires Womens National League Shield on Saturday Afternoon Next.

Billy Cleary’s side have home advantage for the final that takes place at Eamon Deacy Park and kicks off at 5pm.

In the build up to the game, Billy spoke to John Mulligan on Over The Line

The call goes out for all football fans to make Eamon Deacy Park on Saturday to cheer on the girls in the Club’s first National Final.