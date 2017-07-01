15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

GALWAY AND WEXFORD NAME TEAMS FOR LEINSTER FINAL.

By Sport GBFM
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 3:43 pm

Galway have made one change from the team that defeated Offaly in Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final with Joseph Cooney replacing Jason Flynn and Cathal Mannion despite being a major doubt due to ankle injury is fit enough to make the Galway team. Wexford have stuck with the same team that defeated Kilkenny and sharp shooter Conor McDonald has been deemed fit enough to start.

Galway (Leinster SHC final v Wexford): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.

Wexford (Leinster SHC v Galway): Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Simon Donohoe, Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Aidan Nolan; Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin, Conor McDonald; Paul Morris, Jack Gibney, Harry Kehoe.

 

print
Sport
GALWAY UNITED 1- 1 ST Patrick’s ATHLETIC
July 1, 2017
GALWAY UNITED 1- 1 ST Patrick’s ATHLETIC
June 30, 2017
Galway’s Tyrur Shay Races In English Greyhound Derby Final Tomorrow Night
June 30, 2017
Streets Of Galway 8K Update

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 1, 2017
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to arrive at Galway docks shortly
July 1, 2017
Galway RNLI issues safety advice after rescue of three teenagers

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline