GALWAY AND WEXFORD NAME TEAMS FOR LEINSTER FINAL.

Galway have made one change from the team that defeated Offaly in Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final with Joseph Cooney replacing Jason Flynn and Cathal Mannion despite being a major doubt due to ankle injury is fit enough to make the Galway team. Wexford have stuck with the same team that defeated Kilkenny and sharp shooter Conor McDonald has been deemed fit enough to start.

Galway (Leinster SHC final v Wexford): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.

Wexford (Leinster SHC v Galway): Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Simon Donohoe, Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Aidan Nolan; Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin, Conor McDonald; Paul Morris, Jack Gibney, Harry Kehoe.