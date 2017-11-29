Galway West TDs unanimously support Connemara Greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All five Galway West TDs have pledged their support for the Galway to Clifden Connemara Greenway.

The TDs gave their backing at a meeting with local business, community, and tourism groups organised by the Connemara Greenway Alliance.

The Alliance claims the Greenway could create almost 450 jobs and add 18 million euros to the local economy in its first year.

6km of the Greenway in Ballynahich will open in the coming weeks and planning permission has been granted for the Oughterard to Clifden section.

However the Galway-Moycullen section remains stalled despite the availability of 2 million euros in funding.

Chairperson of the Greenway Alliance Tiarnan McCusker hopes the support of local TDs will spur government action.