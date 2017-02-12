Galway welcomes home hero Gavan

Galway will officially welcome home, world recorder holder for a solo Atlantic row Gavan Hennigan on Sunday 19th February. Gavan will be welcomed back to Galway in Salthill Hotel from 12 noon until 4pm. The heroes welcome will see Gavan back on home turf and he will be giving a talk on how he managed to break a world record.

Galway’s Gavan Hennigan has become the fastest Irishman to row across the Atlantic. The 35-year-old completed the 5,000km journey, crossing the line in Antigua, after 49 days, 11 hours, 37 minutes at sea. He finished third overall in the 12-boat Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.He also becomes the fastest solo competitor in the history of the race.

The fastest Irish man to make the East to West crossing previously was Sean McGowan who completed the crossing in 118 days in 2010. Upon arrival at Antigua, an exhausted Hennigan said: “I’m so proud to have done this. Not many Irish have attempted a solo row across the Atlantic and I feel I’ve done it in style.” His Atlantic row raised money in aid of local Galway charities, Cancer Care West and Jigsaw.

The welcome home is open to everyone and it is an opportunity for Galway to show how proud they are of Gavan. Proceeds on the day going to Cancer Care West, Jigsaw Galway and any donations to Gavan will also be accepted!

For more information or to make a donation check out www.gavanhennigan.com