Galway vs Wexford – The History

Galway and Wexford meet for the 9th time in championship history this Sunday in Croke Park. In the previous 8 meetings Wexford have won 6, with 1 draw and 1 Galway victory when the sides last met in the Leinster Championship quarter final of 2010. The drawn encounter of 1976 is still talked about as one of the great All Ireland semi finals of all time as both sides produced a 7 goal thriller in front of 26,000 supporters in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. It ended Galway 2-23 Wexford 5-14 before the Wexford men won the replay 3-14 to 2-14 a week later at the same venue. That was a Galway team that featured the late Joe McDonagh, Iggy Clarke, Sean Silke, John, Joe and Michael Connolly, PJ Molloy and PJ Qualter, who got both Galway goals in the drawn game.Also below are the team lists and match details of the last Galway v Wexford encounter in 2010.

The full list of Galway v Wexford Championship games is:

2010: Leinster Championship quarter final – Galway 2-22 Wexford 1-14

1996: Wexford 2-13 Galway 3-7

1976: All Ireland semi final – Wexford 5-14 Galway 2-23

All Ireland semi final replay – Wexford 3-14 Galway 2-14

1970: All Ireland semi final – Wexford 3-17 Galway 5-9

1956: All Ireland semi final – Wexford 5-13 Galway 1-8

1955: All Ireland final – Wexford 3-13 Galway 2-8

1951: All Ireland semi final – Wexford 3-11 Galway 2-9

Galway and Wexford last met in a championship game in 2010 in the Leinster SHC quarter final. Galway have five players remaining from that team who are playing in this weekend’s tie Colm Callanan, David Burke, Aidan Harte and Joe Canning. Wexford have three players remaining from that team including Harry Kehoe, David Redmond and Paul Morris.

In the opening ten minutes of the 2010 game it was a straight shootout between free takers Ger Farragher and Diarmuid Lyng. Farragher nailed seven points with six coming from placed balls while Lyng landed five. The key score in the first half came just before the break when Joe Canning rattled the sliotar past Noel Carton from a 20 metre free, giving his side a 1-12 to 0-9 interval lead.

The Tribesmen led 1-15 to 0-12 midway through the second half when wing forward Andy Smith was dismissed on a straight red for a hefty shoulder challenge on Colm Farrell. Moments later Diarmuid Lyng dropped in a free from distance which Stephen Banville flicked to the net to give Wexford real hope, but Galway’s second goal from Kevin Hynes 12 minutes from time sealed the victory. Further points from Aidan Harte, David Burke, Aengus Callanan and Ger Farragher saw John McIntyre’s side run out 11 point winners. The Slaneysiders ended the game with 13 men with David Redmond and Diarmuid Lyng both getting dismissed late on.

Galway: Colm Callanan, Damien Joyce, Shane Kavanagh, Ollie Canning, Donal Barry, Tony Óg Regan, David Collins, Ger Farragher (0-13, 11 frees), David Burke (0-1), Damien Hayes (0-2), Cyril Donnellan, Andy Smith (0-1), Aidan Harte (0-1), Joe Canning (1-3, 1-0 pen), Joe Gantley.

Subs used: Iarla Tannian for Cyril Donnellan, Kevin Hynes (1-0) for Joe Gantley, Aonghus Callanan (0-1) for Aidan Harte, John Lee for Tony Og Regan, Adrian Cullinane for David Collins.

Wexford: Noel Carton, Lar Prendergast, Keith Rossiter, Ciaran Kenny, Richie Kehoe, Darren Stamp, Malachy Travers, Colm Farrell, Harry Kehoe (0-1), Michael Jacob, Eoin Quigley (0-1), Diarmuid Lyng (0-11, 8 frees, 1 65), Rory Jacob (0-1), Stephen Banville (1-0), Peter Atkinson.

Subs: David Redmond for Malachy Travers, Tomas Waters for Richie Kehoe, Paul Morris for Michael Jacob.