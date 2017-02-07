Galway Volleyball Club On Verge Of Winning Premier League Title

Galway Volleyball Club are now on course to win the Premier League for the first time ever after beating Garda Volleyball Club 3-1 in a thrilling match yesterday. Galway fought back courageously in the first set and came from behind to win 26-24. This seems to have taken a lot out of the team, which told in the second set as they went 11-0 and finally lost this set 25-10. However, Galway recovered to win the third set 25-18 and the fourth 25-16. If Galway can now win their final 3 matches they will make history by winning the league. As these 2 sides will meet in the Association Cup semi-final in April, this was also an important win as Galway have laid down a marker ahead of that match.

