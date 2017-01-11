15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Volleyball Club Qualify for Semi-Final Of Association Cup

By Sport GBFM
January 11, 2017

Time posted: 3:31 pm

Galway Volleyball Club got 2017 off to a winning start by beating Naas Cobras 3-0 in the Association Cup Quarter Final. Although the opposition are playing in a lower division in the league, this was always going to be a tough assignment after the long Christmas break, with many of the GVC players still away. But Galway battled well and qualified for a tough semi-final in April against Garda, who are currently leading the premier league. GVC are back in league action next weekend with a home match against Santry at 1pm on Sunday (15th) in Calasanctius in Oranmore – all spectators welcome!

